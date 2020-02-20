Hiker found in Marin County suffered a stroke and fall – Up News Info San Francisco

MARIN COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Doctors believe that missing hiker Robert Bennett, who was found by a search and rescue team in Marin County earlier this week, suffered a stroke and a fall during his walk, according to his family.

Bennett, 76, was located by a pair of tracking dogs and his team Tuesday night near Big Rock Ridge in Marinwood, and extracted, the Marin County Sheriff's Office tweeted just before 11:30 p.m

The Bennett family issued a statement Thursday morning thanking the community and the first responders for their efforts to find Robert.

"We believe that Robert is still alive due to the response efforts of the Search and Rescue Team of the Marin County Sheriff's Office and everyone involved in the search and rescue operation," the statement said.

According to a statement issued by the Bennett family, Robert remains in an area hospital and is being treated at the ICU.

"Doctors believe he suffered a stroke and a fall during his walk and Search and Rescue efforts are what saved his life," the family said in his statement.

Meanwhile, Marin County authorities continue the search for Carol Kiparsky, 77, and her husband Ian Irwin, 72.

The couple was last seen at their rental home on Friday in Inverness.

A search for divers and a sonar from Tomales Bay on Wednesday threw nothing. Volunteer teams plan to continue searching during the weekend.