Here's why the Windsor tunnel will close tonight – Up News Info Detroit

– An important traffic update for those of you traveling to Canada.

The Detroit-Windsor tunnel is closed starting Thursday at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday morning.

During that time, workers will continue on a $ 22 million renovation project.

More closures are scheduled for next Thursday.

For more information, visit here.

