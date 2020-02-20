Home Local News Here's why the Windsor tunnel will close tonight – Up News Info...

Here's why the Windsor tunnel will close tonight – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Here's why the Windsor tunnel will close tonight - CBS Detroit
%MINIFYHTML0f62e7da36c20287c654645859de226c11% %MINIFYHTML0f62e7da36c20287c654645859de226c12%
DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – An important traffic update for those of you traveling to Canada.

The Detroit-Windsor tunnel is closed starting Thursday at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday morning.

During that time, workers will continue on a $ 22 million renovation project.

%MINIFYHTML0f62e7da36c20287c654645859de226c13%%MINIFYHTML0f62e7da36c20287c654645859de226c14%

More closures are scheduled for next Thursday.

%MINIFYHTML0f62e7da36c20287c654645859de226c15% %MINIFYHTML0f62e7da36c20287c654645859de226c16%

For more information, visit here.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©