Harvey Weinstein jurors focus on Annabella Sciorra's accusations

Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse trial has been at the top of the headlines since it began earlier this year. Currently, jurors are deciding on the fate of the former Miramax producer.

According to the San Francisco Gate, on Thursday, jurors focused on Annabella Sciorra's accusations, in particular, that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s. Followers of the trial know that Annabella accused Harvey of raping her in the winter of 1993-1994.

The San Francisco Gate claims that jurors have been looking for email exchanges between Sciorra and Weinstein, including the alleged emails he sent to a private Israeli spy agency that he had allegedly hired to investigate his accusers.

In 2017, when women first dated stories about the producer in disgrace, Harvey allegedly hired the private intelligence firm to investigate some of the women who had accused him of sexual misconduct.

Interestingly, Sciorra's accusation does not really fall within the limits of the statute of limitations in New York, however, a particularity of the law allows it to be used in the broader context of the trial. At this time, the 67-year-old The Weinstein Company executive fights five counts of sexual crimes.

Weinstein, since the accusations arose in the winter of 2017, has denied all stories of non-consensual sex. At the beginning of Harvey's trial, Sciorra's accusations came first, even Rosie Pérez took the stand to tell her story of how her friend told her about Weinstein's behavior.

When asked about the interaction between her and Weinstein, Sciorra admitted that he didn't even understand what had happened to him at that time. He never considered it a violation. Perez testified that Sciorra had called her on the phone one night and told her he believed the producer had raped her.

Perez says he told Sciorra to go to the police, but Annabella said she couldn't because Weinstein would "destroy her." Weinstein's defense team, however, suggested that Sciorra was not as helpless as it showed. During Donna Rotunno's final arguments, she stated that Annabella was not a "shrinking violet."



