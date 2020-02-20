Harry Kane leads Jimmy Greaves' 80th birthday tributes in Tottenham | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML9ac11a0fba3993b4c3c2e3f7b3bf16e611% %MINIFYHTML9ac11a0fba3993b4c3c2e3f7b3bf16e612%





Jimmy Greaves scored 266 goals in nine years at White Hart Lane

Harry Kane directed the tributes to the Tottenham legend and the all-time record scorer Jimmy Greaves, who turned 80 on Thursday.

Greaves scored 266 goals for the Spurs in 379 appearances, including a record 220 goals in the league, between 1961 and 1970.

During his nine years at White Hart Lane he won two FA Cups and the European Cup Winners Cup.

He previously scored a club record of 124 goals for Chelsea between 1957 and 1961.

Greaves also scored 44 goals in 57 games with England, although an injury in the last group match of the 1966 World Cup kept him out of the final stages of the tournament.

Before the Tottenham Champions League game against RB Leipzig on Wednesday, Kane, who has scored 181 Spurs goals, presented a special gift to Greaves' son, Danny, and granddaughter Hannah.

It was a Tottenham shirt boxed with the number 80 along with the motto of the club "Dare is to do,quot;.

A montage of Greaves' goals was shown before the game and more memories were found in a special program commemorating game day.

The father of former Tottenham striker, Clive Allen, Les Allen was at the club when Greaves first arrived at White Hart Lane in December 1961.

"I grew up listening to my father telling me he was a magnificent scorer, the best he had ever seen," Allen said. Sky sports news.

"He replaced my father here in 62. He obviously broke all the records there were, so it was wonderful to be remembered and to reach his 80th birthday is fantastic."

Greaves suffered a stroke in May 2015 that left him in a wheelchair and with serious speech problems.