Harpoon has partnered with Mike’s Pastry to launch a cannoli-inspired beer

Harpoon Brewery is partnering with another local institution for its latest beer, but this collaboration could be the sweetest.

The Boston-based brewery is collaborating with Mike’s Pastry on a cannoli-inspired black beer brewed with real cannoli shells from the iconic North End store, according to a press release. The 7.3 percent ABV beer is also made with cocoa, lactose and vanilla seeds in an effort to recreate the flavor profile of Mike's best known dessert.

Tim Kast, the brand manager at Harpoon, says that the cannoli husks were crushed and added to the grain mash at the beginning of the brewing process like any other special malt. While the peels added some fermentable sugars to the mixture, Kast said the amount used was relatively small and that most of the flavor in the finish produced comes from the other ingredients, including cocoa beans, lactose and vanilla.

"But it was a great way to involve Mike's people on beer day and a good excuse to eat cannolis at 9 a.m. on a Tuesday," he added.

Mike's Cannoli Stout Pastry. "Courtesy of Harpoon."

Harpoon is planning a launch party at his Seaport Brewery next Thursday night – February 27 from 7:30 p.m. at 9:30 p.m. – To start the new creation. Tickets for the event, which cost $ 25, include a barrel pour of Mike & # 39; s Pastry Cannoli Stout, a cannoli in the best cannoli bar and a 16-ounce can of beer to take home.

For a limited time, beer will also be sold in cans, with labels that evoke the white boxes tied with Mike's strings, in New England retailers, as well as in several other states where Harpoon beers are distributed. The retail price suggested by the company for the 16-ounce four-ounce package is $ 12.99.

According to Harpoon, the distribution will run from the end of February to the beginning of April.

The concept is not completely new. The so-called "stout cakes,quot; have become a growing trend and craft brewers across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida and Maine, have offered different versions of cannoli stout. Harpoon even experimented with a cannoli stout of whiskey barrel in 2018. Other local breweries have gone as far as using things like cereals or waffles in the past of the brewing process.

However, the company, which has breweries in Boston and Vermont, has recently acquired the habit of collaborating with well-known local names. They have repeatedly partnered with Massachusetts brands such as Dunkin Polar and Polar Seltzer, and even launched a Boston Bruins-themed beer last month with the help of Walpole forward and native Chris Wagner.

Harpoon says that a portion of the proceeds from each case sold from the new Mike & # 39; s Pastry Cannoli Stout will be donated to a charity chosen by the local bakery chain called Christmas in the City, a nonprofit organization based in Boston dedicated to helping the homeless. and poverty