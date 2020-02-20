Hanau cries loved ones killed in far right attack | Germany news

%MINIFYHTMLa6ff5a9db6586db558aa188cc9e8b6fe11% %MINIFYHTMLa6ff5a9db6586db558aa188cc9e8b6fe12%

Hanau, Germany – In a corner of the unpretentious street in downtown Hanau, the locals arrived on Thursday afternoon with flowers to pay their respects, placing bouquets of flowers on the pavement just below the red and white ribbon that marked the scene of the Massacre last night.

Behind the police cordon were the darkened windows of the Shisha Midnight bar, a popular gathering place all night that became the unlikely scene of an extreme right-wing attack that shook Germany, and led many to wonder if The state is failing. to address the threat of extreme right violence in the country.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLa6ff5a9db6586db558aa188cc9e8b6fe13% %MINIFYHTMLa6ff5a9db6586db558aa188cc9e8b6fe14%

Last night, around 10 p.m., an armed man entered, firing a shower of gunfire at the clients and a waiter, killing at least three people.

%MINIFYHTMLa6ff5a9db6586db558aa188cc9e8b6fe15% %MINIFYHTMLa6ff5a9db6586db558aa188cc9e8b6fe16%

The murderer, Tobias Rathjen, a 43-year-old Hanau resident, quickly left the bar and returned to his black BMW, where he spent two kilometers west overnight at another shisha bar, Arena, in a residential neighborhood west of the city, opening fire again and leaving five other people dead.

All the victims had migratory records, according to police. According to media reports, they included a Bosnian, a Polish, a Bulgarian, several Turks and Kurds with Turkish citizenship. It is also believed that a 35-year-old pregnant woman is among the dead.

At least nine people died in a shooting in Hanau in Germany. Authorities say the shooter had an extreme right motive. This is what we know so far 👇 pic.twitter.com/cgn3lZ1TmE – Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 20, 2020

A chase began shortly after the attack, with the police locating Rathjen's car outside his home, not far from the second shooting. Officers raided the apartment at about 3 in the morning and found the bodies of Rathjen and his 72-year-old mother, as well as the murder weapon, a semi-automatic Glock pistol, which he had attacked her and then himself.

The German authorities described Rathjen as having a "deeply racist mentality," evidenced by a series of conspiring YouTube videos and a labyrinthine manifesto. launched on social networks, citing Donald Trump and supporting eugenics.

Makbazi, 19, was born from the crowd of spectators near the Midnight bar, who was born in Hanau and works in nearby Mannheim. "The mood is terrible right now," he told Al Jazeera. "We are surprised,quot;.

The teenager is habitual in the shisha bars of the city, where he smokes, eats and talks with friends at night, sometimes drinking beers where alcohol is served. Arena is a common meeting place, and just a few weeks ago I was with friends here, where the shooting began.

"What happened here could have happened to me," he said.

"The man entered … and killed them all." Injured survivor tells the moment when an armed man opened fire in Hanau, Germany. pic.twitter.com/zMa2kM4msc – Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 20, 2020

On Thursday afternoon, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer paid a visit, flanked by the press while placing a wreath for the victims. He reiterated the words of Chancellor Angela Merkel that "racism is a poison," and said he would do everything possible to clarify the background to the murders, but did not describe it as a "terrorist attack."

Looking, unimpressed, was Akif, who has spent 48 years of his life in Hanau. He expressed little patience for the brief appearance of the conservative politician on the scene.

"The problem is exactly this Seehofer guy, these cowards or other politicians have to answer for that because they don't do their policy correctly … AfD is growing day by day," he told Al Jazeera.

He also blamed the feet of the German media, which he says are complicit in fueling violence against Muslims in the country by painting them as extremists.

"They always say that Islam is equal to terrorism, and we have so many ignorant people, sick people and believe in bloodshed," Akif said.

"Attacking Muslims; whether Afghan, Turkish or Kurdish, doesn't matter at all. It was an attack planned by sick people and blinded by the media."

The scene at the midnight Shisha bar on Thursday afternoon (Ruairi Casey / Al Jazeera)

A shaken community

A short bus ride on the edge of the city, where Hanau gives way to the extensive highways, members of the city's Kurdish community gathered in a low, gleaming orange-colored community center, just off the road principal.

Since Thursday night, the mourners have come and gone, offering their condolences to an afflicted family and expressing disbelief among them for the pointless murders, which have shaken the united community here. There are between 6,000 and 7,000 Kurds in Germany.

In the main hall, attendees share food and tea, while others attend to the distraught mother of a victim who rests in the corner. Pinned to a bulletin board right inside the entrance is a picture of a smiling Ferhat Unvar, the proud son of a devastated family, dressed in a pink v-neck t-shirt and resting his hands on a table in front of him.

"He was 23 years old. He finished school, finished his training and had a good job, and now everything was in vain, because he left and will not return," his grandmother told Al Jazeera.

Refugee from the ethnically Kurdish region of southeastern Turkey, the woman arrived in Hanau about 40 years ago.

His grandson had started working as a heating technician after several years of training, and had recently become involved in traditional Kurdish dance here at the community center.

"We came here to Germany to live a free life, and now this has happened to us here," he said.

As night fell once more, the mourners began to seep cars and buses out of the place, preparing to visit a vigil organized by the city authorities in the main square of Hanau, Marktplatz.

The mourners placed candles during the vigil to commemorate the victims of the attack in the center of Hanau (Ruairi Casey / Al Jazeera)

There, thousands met in silence on the quiet winter night, with Hanau residents, friends and relatives of the victims, and members of the local emergency services, all standing shoulder to shoulder.

Some carried posters that denounced racism, while the mourners held candles as darkness approached, and some placed them at the foot of a monument to the Grimm Brothers, the most famous children of Hanau.

The meeting is scheduled to coincide with expressions of solidarity in cities throughout Germany.

On the illuminated stage, Mayor Claus Kaminsky expressed his gratitude for a "wave of sympathy,quot; towards Hanau from around the world. He was followed by Volker Bouffier, leader of the state of Hesse, who spoke of a "day of terror,quot;, and urged the people of Hanau to unite and not be divided by hate.

Then German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke, who earlier met with several relatives of the victims.

"Nothing can explain this senseless act," the gray-haired statesman announced, describing the massacre as an act of terror.

"What happened carved a deep wound in this city," he said. "A wound that will only heal if we show common ground, not only in the hour of terror, but also in the days to come, and permanently."

With those few brief speeches, the event came to an end, leaving many in the crowd frustrated because no time had been allocated to the families of the victims, or representatives of the affected communities.

When Steinmeier left the stage, the songs of "Nazis outside,quot; pierced the calm, while others called for the opening of state archives related to the Nationalsozialistischer Untergrund (NSU), a right-wing militant cell that killed nine immigrants and a police officer between 2000 and 2006, considered a humiliating failure of the German police and security services.

A young woman shouted that if speakers were serious about fighting racism, they should stop deportation flights to Afghanistan, a reference to the controversial practice of some German states to repatriate Afghans, despite the highly dangerous situation in the country of destination

The gap between rhetoric and action has become unacceptable for many minority communities in Germany, who fear that the inaction of political leaders, police and intelligence agencies puts them at risk.

"They do nothing against (from the extreme right)," Al Jazeera Leyla Acar, co-president of the Kurdish Communities of Germany, told after speeches at Marktplatz.

"In a few years, the right-wing community has grown bigger and they are not doing anything against it. It is as if they are closing their eyes until something like this happens."