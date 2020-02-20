Hailey Baldwin "feels so safe,quot; in their relationship and Justin Bieber's after the release of their new album – Here's why!

%MINIFYHTML8ebdab5a9228ddc563aec43448fc553a11% %MINIFYHTML8ebdab5a9228ddc563aec43448fc553a12%

It seems that Hailey Baldwin really appreciates her husband Justin Bieber's new album, especially because it's her! Hearing the sweet lyrics he had decided to include in his love songs for her, Hailey can't help feeling even more secure in their relationship.

As fans know, Bieber released his new album titled Changes on Valentine's Day, so it makes perfect sense that Hailey sees it as a "love letter,quot; for her.

The album is the first in no less than four years and before releasing it released the main single, Yummy, which is also dedicated to his wife.

A source tells HollywoodLife that "Justin's full album is a love letter to Hailey and her marriage."

They continued explaining that ‘If there was ever a doubt in Hailey's mind about how strong her love is, she is gone forever. She feels so safe and so loved, that nothing could bring her down. And, honestly, part of why they have progressed so much is because Hailey has always encouraged Justin to be 100 percent himself. She knows all the mistakes she has made and has never judged him. "

‘That's why they work as well as a couple, they tell each other everything. She is all for him recognizing her mistakes so she can move on with her life, it is a positive step and she has never been more proud of Justin. And I mean the album, it's like all of your wildest teenage dreams come true. She is married to Justin and now has a full album dedicated to her. She loves the album so much and feels so lucky to be Justin's wife! "

During a previous interview, Justin admitted that he made mistakes in his past relationships.

Also, he told Hailey when they first met that he couldn't stay true to her.

Obviously, that has changed and Justin is now a committed and married man.



