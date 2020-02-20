Gwyneth Paltrow organizes a dinner without makeup with Kate Hudson and more

Gwyneth Paltrow and his squad keep it real.

On Wednesday, the Oscar-winner and founder of Goop organized a dinner in Hollywood Hills for her and her friends and they all put on makeup. Guests included Kate Hudson, Erin Foster, Demi moore and daughter Rumer Willis Y Rachel Zoe.

"No makeup, no filter. An incredible gathering of some of the best women on the planet #goopglow," Paltrow, 47, wrote on Instagram.

"It's fine for those who know me … they know that I NEVER leave the house without at least my 5-minute makeup face," Zoe, 48, wrote on her own page. "Well, last night our #natural favorite beauty @gwynethpaltrow celebrated an intimate dinner of very powerful girls asking us to be totally free of makeup … I felt totally naked and insecure and then GP took this selfie … and here I am completely exposed … Thank you, my friend, for encouraging confidence in being our most natural self at all ages. ❤️ you GP #goopglow #aboutlastnight #girlfriends XoRZ ".