Gwyneth Paltrow organizes a dinner without makeup with Kate Hudson and more

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow and his squad keep it real.
On Wednesday, the Oscar-winner and founder of Goop organized a dinner in Hollywood Hills for her and her friends and they all put on makeup. Guests included Kate Hudson, Erin Foster, Demi moore and daughter Rumer Willis Y Rachel Zoe.
"No makeup, no filter. An incredible gathering of some of the best women on the planet #goopglow," Paltrow, 47, wrote on Instagram.
"It's fine for those who know me … they know that I NEVER leave the house without at least my 5-minute makeup face," Zoe, 48, wrote on her own page. "Well, last night our #natural favorite beauty @gwynethpaltrow celebrated an intimate dinner of very powerful girls asking us to be totally free of makeup … I felt totally naked and insecure and then GP took this selfie … and here I am completely exposed … Thank you, my friend, for encouraging confidence in being our most natural self at all ages. ❤️ you GP #goopglow #aboutlastnight #girlfriends XoRZ ".
See photos of Paltrow's makeup-free dinner:
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020120 / rs_634x1024-200220132733-634-gwyneth-paltrow-makeup-free-party-1-instagram-cjh-021920.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1074858″ alt=”Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, Alexandra Grant, Goop Party without makeup”/>
Instagram / Demi Moore
Gwyneth Paltrow, Alexandra Grant and Demi Moore
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 650px,quot; data-width = "650,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020120 / rs_1080x1080-200220132343-1080-gwyneth-paltrow-makeup-free-party-2f-instagram-cjh-021920.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1074856″ alt=”Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, Henrietta Conrad, Daun Dees, Goop Party without makeup”/>
Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, Henrietta Conrad and Daun Dees
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020120 / rs_634x1024-200220125056-634-Kate-Hudson-Makeup-Free-Goop-Dinner.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074832″ alt=”Kate Hudson, Goop Dinner without makeup”/>
Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com
Kate Hudson
The actress is all smiles.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020120 / rs_634x1024-200220125208-634-Demi-Moore-Rumer-Willis-Makeup-Free-Goop-Dinner.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1074833″ alt=”Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Goop Dinner without makeup”/>
Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com
Demi Moore and Rumer Willis
Mom and daughter go without makeup.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020120 / rs_634x1024-200220125347-634-Erin-Foster-Jamie-Mizrahi-Makeup-Free-Goop-Dinner.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1074834″ alt=”Erin Foster, Jamie Mizrahi, Goop Dinner without makeup”/>
Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com
Erin Foster and Jamie Mizrahi
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020120 / rs_634x1024-200220125512-634-Rachel-Zoe-Crystal-Lourd-Makeup-Free-Goop-Dinner.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1074836″ alt=”Rachel Zoe, Crystal Lourd, Goop Dinner without makeup”/>
Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com
Rachel Zoe and Crystal Lourd
Friends pose together.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020120 / rs_634x1024-200220130000-634-Jennifer-Meyer-Carson-Meyer-Makeup-Free-Goop-Dinner.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1074842″ alt=”Cassandra Gray, Samantha Ronson, Goop Dinner without makeup”/>
Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com
Cassandra Gray and Samantha Ronson
The founder of Violet Gray appears with the DJ, his girlfriend.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020120 / rs_634x1024-200220124921-634-Gwyneth-Paltrow-Makeup-Free-Goop-Dinner.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074829″ alt=”Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop Dinner without makeup”/>
Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com
Gwyneth Paltrow
Moore, 57, wrote on Instagram: "What an amazing night without makeup with these extraordinary women. I feel so nourished and full of joy. Thank you both for sharing your light, love and wisdom! Beauty is more than what you see is what you feel. So grateful to be included in such a powerful, memorable and meaningful night! #goopglow ".
