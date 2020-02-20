Gwyneth Paltrow organizes a dinner without makeup, invites Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and more

WENN / Instar / Avalon

Other celebrities who appear at the star party of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; are the likes of David Foster's daughter, Erin Foster, fashion designer Rachel Zoe and the actress of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; Rumer Willis

Gwyneth Paltrow It is about natural beauty. On Wednesday, February 19, the "Avengers Final Game"The actress organized a night of girls without makeup in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, inviting her famous friends that include"Ghost"star Demi moore Y "Almost famous"Actress Kate Hudson.

In addition to Moore and Hudson, Paltrow joined other famous friends, such as Moore's daughter. Rumer WillisDJ Samantha ronson Y David Fosterthe daughter of Erin Foster. For the special occasion, the 47-year-old actress put on a pink Oscar de la Renta dress and wore her blond hair.

The owner of the lifestyle company Goop gave fans a glimpse of the party by sharing photos of her and her guests on Instagram. Along with a series of selfies without makeup, she said: "No makeup, no filter. An incredible gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow."

Paltrow also made fun of the highlights of the night involved Keanu Reeves& # 39; girlfriend Alexandra Grant. "About last night … I had the immense pleasure of interviewing @grantalexandra with one of the most brilliant, expansive and talented thinkers with whom I had the pleasure of speaking," he said in a post. "A beautiful meeting in celebration of beauty as we come."

One of Paltrow's guests, Moore, 57, has also used social media to share a unique night. "What an amazing night without makeup with these extraordinary women," he wrote in his post. "I feel so nourished and full of joy."

"Thank you both for sharing your light, love and wisdom! Beauty is more than you see, it is what you feel," he continued. "So grateful to be included in such a powerful, memorable and meaningful night!"

While most of the guests came with their faces to dinner, fashion designer Rachel Zoe seemed to ignore the rules when using eyeliner, mascara and lip gloss. On the reason, he explained in a post about the party: "It's fine, for those who know me … they know that I NEVER leave the house without at least my 5-minute makeup face."

"I felt totally naked and insecure and then GP took this selfie and here I am completely exposed," added the 48-year-old. Even so, I was grateful for the experience when she wrote: "Thank you, my friend, for encouraging confidence in being our most natural self at all ages." In response to the post, Paltrow replied: "It looked like GORGE."

During dinner, the guests were served with real salmon fillets, kale, chicken with roasted grapes, french fries and vegetables with tarragon dressing. All meals were presented on a long table with floral arrangements decorated with a crystal chandelier.