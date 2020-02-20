Gunna's girlfriend, Jai Nice, threatens her alleged side girl

%MINIFYHTMLbbc3603a5fd3c3ee1ec5ddc6f6098e7511% %MINIFYHTMLbbc3603a5fd3c3ee1ec5ddc6f6098e7512%

Instagram

The fashion designer uses her Twitter account to warn Heather Rose, who was also rumored to be having an affair with Lil Baby: "Don't play with me because Gunna is a problem."

Up News Info –

Jai Nice tells people that they can't mess with her, especially when it comes to her relationship with the rapper. Gunna. The fashion designer recently visited Twitter to threaten Heather Rose, who she suspects is having an affair with her boyfriend.

She wrote on the microblogging site, "Don't play with me because Gunna is a problem," before tagging Heather in another tweet, "I think you want to play with me," Heather, who was rumored to be having an affair with Lil baby, did not respond to the tweet since he simply retweeted it and left a like in its place.

%MINIFYHTMLbbc3603a5fd3c3ee1ec5ddc6f6098e7513% %MINIFYHTMLbbc3603a5fd3c3ee1ec5ddc6f6098e7514%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLbbc3603a5fd3c3ee1ec5ddc6f6098e7515% %MINIFYHTMLbbc3603a5fd3c3ee1ec5ddc6f6098e7516%

Not receiving a direct response from Heather, Jai was enraged on Instagram Live. "Leave me alone," he said during the session. "Don't send me text messages, you don't believe fake pages every day to talk s ** t. Don't keep doing that **. I've been trying to ignore you for so long. Leave me alone."

<br />

Jai and Gunna became Instagram officers in November 2019 when they posted on Instagram Stories a video of their passenger side in a car with the Atlanta rapper. The legend said: "I miss you Wunna," and to make the moment even tastier, she labeled it. The clip was followed by another video of her sitting on her lap while he spoke on the phone loudly. "Wunna be bae," he wrote in the caption.

However, many people did not approve of their relationship, particularly because they thought she deserves someone better than Gunna. "She has been saving her body, building herself, without going out to end this ???? I'm upset Jau," said a disappointed fan. "She is too beautiful to be with the fat and stinky high school boy," someone else said, while another echoed the feeling, "She deserves so much better."