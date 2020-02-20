Gulfstream will expand to Fort Worth with a new $ 35 million facility at Alliance Airport – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML587a383bb857044427d5d8ee9d11eff511% %MINIFYHTML587a383bb857044427d5d8ee9d11eff512%

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is expanding to Fort Worth with a new $ 35 million facility at the Alliance Airport.

"Alliance Airport is an excellent location," said Derek Zimmerman, president of Gulfstream Customer Service. “It is an airport established for business aviation operators, has an outstanding infrastructure and is the right size for our operations. It is also home to a growing aviation school, which will help us continue to develop new and existing employees.

The expansion will move 200 Dallas jobs and add up to 50 new positions.

The facility, which will complement the presence of Gulfstream in Dallas Love Field, is expected to open in the fall of 2021.

In addition, to help meet the needs of its growing fleet of customers, the maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities of almost 160,000 square feet in the Alliance will include hangar space, stores, and employee and customer offices.

The inauguration is scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

The Gulfstream mid-cabin aircraft termination business in Dallas, which includes about 350 employees and five hangars, will remain in Love Field.

"We warmly welcome Gulfstream to the AllianceTexas aerospace and aviation community," said Mike Berry, president of Hillwood, developer of AllianceTexas. “As one of the most respected aerospace companies in the world, Gulfstream becomes part of Fort Worth's historical history of aviation and aerospace innovation. Their expansion here will allow them to take advantage of specialized area aviation training programs and will give them access to a workforce of considerable talent in a unique environment that fosters greater growth. We hope to have a long relationship and share your continued success. ”

The company's service fleet is more than 2,900 aircraft worldwide.

More than 50 Gulfstream aircraft are based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Alliance Airport is part of AllianceTexas, a 26,000-acre development in northeast Fort Worth and home to more than 500 companies.