Guadalupe Buenaventura, 18, in jail, accused of stabbing Lewisville's mother who takes out the trash – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old is behind bars, accused of stabbing a Lewisville mother for no apparent reason.

Guadalupe Buenaventura faces a felony charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The victim remains hospitalized after the assault on February 17.

Her son said that a 16-20 year old man approached his mother, asked if he had seen his little girl, and then stabbed her after she said no.

In a Facebook post, the victim's son said the suspect approached other people in the neighborhood before stabbing his mother.

Buenaventura enrolled in UT Arlington in January.