Grimes reveals how she and Elon Musk plan to raise their baby

Grimes is revealing how he is preparing for her arrival and Elon muskFirst child together.
In a new interview with The Face, the singer shares that she and the creator of Tesla are already making plans for the future while waiting for the birth of her baby. For example, the 31-year-old woman says she has created a digital version of herself so that, even when she raises her child, she can do shows, photo shoots and more, without being physically present. She explains: "Having a digital body allows me to continue working during the last stages of my pregnancy, and after having my baby, so I can spend more time with them. It's hard for me to do photo shoots and put on clothes at the moment. , but WarNymph is here in your magazine promoting my album for me. "
She describes this solution as "techno-feminism,quot; and adds: "Many of my friends don't have babies because they are worried about their careers and we wanted to find a way to overcome this problem."
The artist also says that this will protect her and her mental health from the "negativity,quot; attack she faces from people on social networks. "I hear how ugly, stupid or annoying I am every day … It's like being in an emotionally abusive relationship after a while. It has a price," shares Grimes.
At this time, however, the singer feels more exhausted by "manifesting a human soul,quot;, also known as being pregnant, than anything else. She says that now more than ever she is "tired more easily,quot;, as expected when she is 7 months pregnant.
As for his plans after pregnancy, Grimes is revealing that he will be more discreet than most would expect. Despite being a self-proclaimed raver, the singer says she is not delirious with her son. Instead, he will let you go through on his own. "Children need to go crazy, but I don't think I'm going crazy with my son … I don't think children and adults need to go crazy together," he explains. "I have no problem with bedtime late / night. Unless there is a health risk I should know. The baby has already been exposed to a large amount of techno in the womb."
That said, Grimes shares that he could "periodically,quot; send his son to "live in the forest,quot; with his grandfather, where they will "do a lot of physical work in the cold and so on." Of course, he says he doesn't see this as a punishment, but rather a way of making sure that "they are not too spoiled."
And, last but not least, it confirms that the memes surrounding your baby's name options are "on the spot."