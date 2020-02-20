Grimes reveals how she and Elon Musk plan to raise their baby

Grimes is revealing how he is preparing for her arrival and Elon muskFirst child together.

In a new interview with The Face, the singer shares that she and the creator of Tesla are already making plans for the future while waiting for the birth of her baby. For example, the 31-year-old woman says she has created a digital version of herself so that, even when she raises her child, she can do shows, photo shoots and more, without being physically present. She explains: "Having a digital body allows me to continue working during the last stages of my pregnancy, and after having my baby, so I can spend more time with them. It's hard for me to do photo shoots and put on clothes at the moment. , but WarNymph is here in your magazine promoting my album for me. "

She describes this solution as "techno-feminism,quot; and adds: "Many of my friends don't have babies because they are worried about their careers and we wanted to find a way to overcome this problem."