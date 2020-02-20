Grey’s Anatomy Showrunner promises “clarity” for Dr. Alex Karev in the next episodes after the sudden departure of Justin Chambers

After Grey's Anatomy Star Justin Chambers abruptly left the show in mid-season 16, showrunner Krisa Vernoff has promised that they will explain Dr. Alex Karev's sudden disappearance in future episodes. Vernoff says the process is a "very careful threading of a needle,quot; where they will give Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington) a "bit of pain and information."

"We are, episode by episode, illuminating the story of where Alex is. And it takes us many more episodes to get there and clarify the audience," Vernoff said. Variety.

She added that because of Jo's previous story that showed her going through "so much pain and so much grief," the writers wanted to be careful with how they handled her husband's absence.

"And it's a mystery (what's going on with Alex), so we don't see Jo in the same place we saw her last season." We did it as carefully as we could. But it takes a while to get there, ”Vernoff said.

Chambers surprised fans in January when he announced he would leave Grey's Anatomy after 16 seasons. Chambers was one of the last remaining OG characters that have been in the series since their debut in 2005, along with Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Gray), James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber) and Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey).

The 49-year-old said there was no good time to say goodbye to a show and a character that has defined much of his life for the past 15 years. However, for some time he has hoped to diversify his acting roles and career options. Chambers explained that while preparing to turn 50, with the support of his wife and five children, he has decided that now is the time.

Chambers thanked show creator Shonda Rhimes and her original cast mates, along with the current cast and crew, for "an extraordinary journey."

The last time fans saw Alex Karev in Grey's Anatomy It was in a November 2019 episode when he left Seattle to take care of his mother. After Chambers announced his departure, the program has hinted at Alex's departure in some of Jo's dialogues. In the February 13 episode, she told Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) that Alex had stopped answering her phone calls and was "going through something."

New episodes of Grey's Anatomy Air on Thursday nights on ABC.



