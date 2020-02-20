Green light for Sedgefield; Huntingdon out | Racing news





The Sedgefield seven-race card will be held on Thursday after the course has passed an inspection early in the morning.

Verification was necessary, with a forecast of overnight rain on the ground described as heavy, soft (in some places).

But before 8 in the morning it was confirmed that the conditions were suitable for running.

Warwick will conduct an inspection at 8 am before Friday's meeting, due to a forecast of new heavy terrain rains.

The eight-run billboard will present the reprogrammed obstacle of second-degree Jane Seymour Mares novices.

Hereford's meeting on Sunday was abandoned due to waterlogging.

It is not surprising at all that the installation has been lost, given the magnitude of flooding in Herefordshire recently after the storm Dennis.

Officials in the course were excused to suspend the meeting earlier than usual, with parts of the course completely submerged and more rain along the way.

A tweet from the official Hereford account said: "The races have been abandoned on Sunday, February 23 due to recent floods. According to the current forecast of significant new rains, there is little sign of improvement. Our thoughts are also with the many residents and local Hereford businesses that have been flooded in recent days. "