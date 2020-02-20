Governor Abbott provides clemency request for survivors of human trafficking and domestic abuse – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott established a custom clemency application specifically for survivors of human trafficking or domestic violence.

In coordination with the Texas Board of Pardons and Probation (BPP), the application will include a section that gives the applicant the opportunity to provide a statement to BPP about their victimization.

%MINIFYHTML0a82ade563ec4b87d31460edac7bc77a11% %MINIFYHTML0a82ade563ec4b87d31460edac7bc77a12%

In a statement issued on February 20, the office of Governor Abbott said the new application was established because hHuman trafficking and domestic violence often lead victims "down a path of crime that traps them in a vicious circle of abuse and associated crimes."

The announcement coincides with the launch of a new public awareness campaign that informs survivors that they can submit a request for BPP to review and consider recommending the governor a full pardon for crimes committed under the control of a trafficker or an abusive partner. .

"Texas is committed to empowering survivors of domestic abuse and trafficking in persons, and one of the safest signs of that goal is to establish a true path to redemption and restoration," Governor Abbott said. “The government pardon plays an important role in this redemption process, as it offers a second chance to survivors with criminal convictions resulting from their abuse or exploitation. I am grateful for our continued partnership with the Texas Board of Pardons and Probation as we work together to develop a stronger justice system that promotes redemption, restoration and transformation. "