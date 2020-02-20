Google updates terms in plain language after EU scrutiny

San francisco California – Google is trying to make sure that people know exactly what they sign up for when they use their online services, although that will still mean reading an extensive document.

The company updated its terms of service on Thursday, its biggest update of the general use contract since 2012, in response to a couple of court orders in Europe.

Google has been updating its policies and modifying what is and is not allowed on its sites in recent years as the scrutiny of the technology industry intensifies in the United States and Europe. Google, Facebook, Twitter and other digital companies have been forced to be the subject of attention as regulators and customers examine how much companies know about their users and what they do with that information.

Last year, Facebook updated its terms of service to clarify how it makes money from user data.

Google says that nothing significant has changed in the document, but instead used simple language to describe who can use their products and what they can publish online.

"In general terms, we give you permission to use our services if you agree to follow these terms, which reflect how Google's business works and how we earn money," reads the document.

The document now has approximately 2,000 words more than it was before, in part because Google included a list of definitions and expanded it to cover Google Drive and Chrome. The new terms take effect in March.

Google's privacy policy is independent and was substantially updated in 2018 after Europe enacted wide-ranging privacy laws.

The company also updated its "About Google,quot; page separately to explain how it makes money selling ads, often informed by the large amount of customer information it collects.

While Britain is preparing to leave the European Union, Google also announced that it will change the UK customer service provider from one based in Ireland to its main provider in the United States. The company says it will not change the way that UK customer data is protected or used.

