Google Cloud: Google Cloud has acquired this IT company – Latest news

Google Cloud acquired the IT company Cornerstone Technology for an undisclosed sum that aims to help customers migrate their mainframe workloads to Google Cloud.

Mainframe or mainframe computers are machines used primarily by large organizations for critical applications such as bulk data processing such as census, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and transaction processing.

According to Google Cloud, companies have relied on a mainframe architecture to run their mission-critical workloads, but it often prevents developers from taking advantage of new technologies that allow them to innovate faster.

"Cornerstone brings great experience and innovative solutions to our portfolio of products and services that help customers modernize their infrastructure and applications," the tech giant said in a statement Wednesday night.

As the industry develops more and more applications as a set of services, many customers want to divide their mainframe monolithic programs into Java monoliths or Java microservices.

"This approach to application modernization is at the heart of the Cornerstone toolkit," said Google.

Cornerstone solutions provide a number of benefits to customers as they modernize their infrastructure and applications in Google Cloud, such as the development of the migration roadmap, conversion flexibility and automated data migration.

"The mainframe migration will be very useful as Google attracts large companies to its cloud. Google Cloud listens to its customers and meets with them where they are, constantly improving their services and attracting businesses in all industries," said Matt Eastwood, Senior Vice President, Business Infrastructure, Cloud, Developers and Alliances, IDC.

The company under CEO Thomas Kurian is in a wave of acquisitions, in the process of restructuring the Cloud group to realign the focus on international markets.

Last week, he completed the acquisition of Looker Data Sciences for $ 2.6 billion after receiving approval from the UK competition authorities. The company announced the agreement in June last year, the first major acquisition for its new cloud business CEO, Kurian.

Google Cloud posted annual revenues of $ 8.9 billion in 2019, 53% more than the previous year, and a revenue execution rate of $ 10 billion for 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Google's cloud unit reported $ 2.6 billion in revenue.

