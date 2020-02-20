Golden Contract: Watch a live stream of weighing | Boxing News

















Watch a live broadcast of The Golden Contract weighing

Watch a live broadcast of The Golden Contract weighing

The Golden Contract semifinalists will have a final showdown in today's weigh-in, and you can see them face to face in our live broadcast.

%MINIFYHTMLe3b85e828ad38be62854ab7f2705e63711% %MINIFYHTMLe3b85e828ad38be62854ab7f2705e63712%

A lucrative multi-fight deal is at stake for the winner of this innovative tournament, with featherweights and super lightweight taking center stage in the semifinals on Friday night, Live in Sky Sports.

Superlight Semifinals

Ohara Davies vs Jeff Ofori

Tyrone McKenna vs Mohamed Mimoue

Featherweight Semifinals

Ryan Walsh vs Tyrone McCullagh

Leigh Wood vs Jazza Dickens

Tyrone McCullagh and Tyrone McKenna took a cheerful approach at the press conference.

Live Boxing: Gold Contract Live

You can watch a live stream of the weighing on the Sky Sports website, the app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter and Sky Sports Boxing YouTube.

Tyrone McKenna and Tyrone McCullagh stole Wednesday's journalist's attention when they dressed in comedy movie costumes & # 39; Dumb and Dumber & # 39 ;.

"I could bore everyone about how the camp went," said McKenna, super lightweight, who fights Mohamed Mimoune for a place in the final.

"Nobody cares. What really matters to people is their two names: McKenna and Ohara Davies and at this moment the dream is still alive."

Watch The Golden Contract semifinals on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. in Sky Sports Action.