Gmail is getting a brilliant new feature that will make it easier to find what you're looking for: BGR

We've all been there, looking for critical information that we know is buried somewhere in our inbox. The email has not been deleted, but that does not mean that we will find it on the first attempt. Your inbox may be full of emails that have some of the same search terms, which further complicates matters. That is even more surprising when it happens in Gmail, considering that Search is the most important product of Google.

Apparently, Google is aware that Gmail needs better search functionality, and has devised an update to make searching for important data much faster than it was before.

The new Gmail search is receiving the so-called search chips, which should further facilitate the classification of emails and filter the results to find the emails you need. "For example, you can search for a colleague's name and further reduce their results by selecting search chips such as the type of attachment (text document, spreadsheet, PDF) or a specific time frame. You can also filter certain results , as calendar invitations, "Google explained in a blog post.

Image source: Google

The new search chips can be seen in the previous screenshot. They will look like buttons that you can easily click to filter the results. More experienced users already know how to use filters when they search their inbox, but the new tool will make the whole process much easier to use than before.

To get the filters, you just have to load Gmail as you normally do and wait for your corner of the world to receive the update. G Suite users should be the first to notice the update, but will eventually reach all Gmail consumer accounts. However, it is not clear when Gmail mobile applications will get the function.

Image source: Valentin Wolf / imageBROKER / Shutterstock