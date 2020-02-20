Glenn Murray offers something different, says Brighton's boss, Graham Potter | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc523ecf3a2e4a6ab9ffa1c076654fee711% %MINIFYHTMLc523ecf3a2e4a6ab9ffa1c076654fee712%









Graham Potter says it makes sense for Brighton to use striker Glenn Murray at this point in the season, but says all of his strikers have a role to play.

Brighton's head coach Graham Potter says it "makes sense,quot; to have striker Glenn Murray more involved, as his side seeks to move away from the threat of descent.

Murray was the subject of interest in the clubs in January in the Championship, but he drew the tie to help Brighton fight to tie West Ham in early February.

The 36-year-old was rewarded with the start in the next game against Watford and Potter says that Murray's experience will be important for the confrontation, even though all of his strikers have key roles to play.

"It would make sense to use it, certainly right now," Potter said.

"He has been here before. He gives us different attributes, but at the same time I have seen a really positive reaction in Aaron Connolly, I have seen a really positive reaction with Neal Maupay."

"I think everyone will contribute between now and the end of the season. It's not just one type, it's about finding solutions collectively."

Brighton has not been able to win in the Premier League since beating Bournemouth at the end of December, losing the return match with the Cherries and tying games with their relegation rivals Aston Villa, West Ham and Watford.

And Potter admitted that he is not happy with the return of the Seagulls of six victories from his 26 games so far, but insisted that he is satisfied with the way his squad has adapted to the challenge in front of them.

"I am not happy because we have only won six games and, ultimately, how to convince people, whether followers, or players, is through winning football matches," said Potter, whose side sits three points above the fall.

"I've always been happy with the group. We've had challenges in terms of changes in the style of play, changes in the staff, but I'm very happy with the group in terms of how they are together and how they work with me."

"We are simply disappointed with the count of points we have and we have to try to improve it. That is the main objective."

"I think we have made some progress, but not enough to get the results we want to get."

The next thing for Potter's side is the daunting prospect of a visit to face Sheffield United, which won a close 1-0 reverse game in December.

The Brighton head coach praised his opponents and the way they flourished in the Premier League and believes that Chris Wilder should be in the conversation for the manager's honors of the year.

"He certainly should be one of the candidates," Potter said.

"They did it magnificently with the points they earned, how they played."

"I think they have been really good and I respect Chris a lot."

"I understand how well they are doing and the work they have done for several years leading the League One club to where they are now."