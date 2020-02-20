Gigi Hadid was told that he "did not have a runaway body" at the beginning of his career

%MINIFYHTMLa53cd5c40e26fe839cd44251b9884dd511% %MINIFYHTMLa53cd5c40e26fe839cd44251b9884dd512%

WENN / Instar

The Victoria & # 39; s Secret model, 24, opens in a new interview about how people have tried to convince her that she didn't have a good body even though she really worked hard on it.

Up News Info –

Gigi HadidThe road to becoming one of the world's successful models was not easy. In a new interview, the daughter of the former model Yolanda Hadid It opened up about how people in the fashion industry tried, at the beginning of her career, to make her feel she was not good enough.

Victoria's Secret model said people "tried to say" that she "didn't have a body on the runway" in a cover interview for the spring issue of the i-D magazine. "By the time I was still starting my career, I was leaving high school, I still had my volleyball body. It was a body I loved," he shared. "I knew how hard I worked to have those muscles, to be curved in those places; now I miss him."

%MINIFYHTMLa53cd5c40e26fe839cd44251b9884dd513% %MINIFYHTMLa53cd5c40e26fe839cd44251b9884dd514%

During the interview, the girlfriend of Zayn Malik He also explained the importance of Jean Paul Gaultier at the beginning of his runway career. Recalling the first time that the legendary fashion designer had it in his last prêt-à-porter show in 2015, he explained that he not only had it, but also put it on an outfit that did not cover much.

%MINIFYHTMLa53cd5c40e26fe839cd44251b9884dd515% %MINIFYHTMLa53cd5c40e26fe839cd44251b9884dd516%

"There were still stylists or designers at that time who were putting me on their shows, but putting on something that really covered my body," he explained. "And for him to make me feel like I wanted him to shine that way, it really meant a lot to me as a young model. And I know he has done it for a lot of people."

When asked to share his opinion about Jean Paul's latest couture program, the older sister of Bella Hadid He said: "I was very honored to be asked to come in, because not only did he work with the people he worked with throughout his career, but he also aired a lot of his latest couture show on the street. And I believe that says a lot about who he is as a designer and as a person. He cares a lot about the person who wears the look and takes something out of them. "

Gigi participated in Jean Paul's last parade for his namesake brand at Paris Fashion Week on January 22. In the show that also marked the 50th anniversary of the fashion designer, she strutted the runway with a blue and white striped top with accordion ruffles. It is combined with flowing white pants.