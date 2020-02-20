Gigi Hadid reveals that he was once told that his body was not suitable for walking the track

Although Gigi Hadid is one of the most successful fashion models in the world, not everyone has supported her career from the beginning. In a new interview with the i-D magazine, Gigi shared that about half a decade ago, he was told that he didn't have the right body to walk the track.

Model fans know that Jean Paul Gaultier chose her for the first time to walk the catwalk. Hadid stated at the time, that he had just left high school and still had his "volleyball body." She loved it, but not everyone in the fashion scene did it.

According to Gigi, people were hard on her because of the body she had due to her athleticism, claiming she didn't have the "track body,quot; that was necessary for the scene. The model claims that Gaultier put her in an outfit that was very revealing, which was essentially the first time a designer believed in her.

Jean-Paul Gaultier has also done it for many others, the model explained. Gigi fans know that their body is often a concern among users of social networks, even in February 2018, when online people questioned their appearance.

Later, Gigi revealed that he was actually fighting autoimmune disease, and that was the reason for his bodily transformation. Gigi shared in his social media account that he was recently diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease.

The model stated that people online were witnessing their body with additional inflammation and water retention, which was not their usual state. Hadid went on to state that while his body might not live up to everyone's standards, today he feels very good about himself.

Ad

In January of this year, Hadid worked again with Jean-Paul Gaultier for his Paris runway. Reportedly, it was Jean Paul's last show at the fashion house. In other news, reports have claimed that Gigi has begun dating his old flame again, the former Director of One, Zayn Malik, who apparently fell off the map after he and Gigi separated.



Post views:

one