Ghaiyyath impresses in Meydan | Racing news

Ghaiyyath ridden by William Buick

Ghaiyyath broke the record with an impressive screen on his return to action at the Dubai Millennium Stakes in Meydan.

Going back a mile and a quarter for this Group Three didn't prove to be a problem since Charlie Appleby's extravagant favorite hit his rivals on the ground.

William Buick made the property of Godolphin completely intelligent from the positions of his extensive lottery and always dictated matters.

Leading by five lengths coming to the straight, Ghaiyyath (4-9 favorite) extended his lead to eight and a half lengths in the line despite being crushed near home in a time of 2 minutes 0.33 seconds.

Now all systems go to the Dubai Sheema Classic on the night of the World Cup on March 28.

Appleby said: "I am delighted. We have all seen what this horse can do, especially when he first comes there. The reason we have come here instead of following the classic Sheema Classic running route in Dubai City of Gold ( Super Saturday, March 7) is that this gives us two more weeks.

"The plan was simply to let him float (in the race) from his outpost and once he was in the lead, we would let him move forward. We have seen on numerous occasions what he can do when he is left alone. Devices like that.

"Hopefully we can refresh it now and aim for the Sheema Classic. Knowing the nature of the beast (running freely on lead) is what you want to see."

"Hopefully now, with a career under our belt, we can relax with him and let him float on the night of the World Cup and have a chance at the Sheema Classic."

Ghaiyyath dropped to 5-2 from 3-1 for the Dubai Sheema Classic with Paddy Power.

Appleby completed a double when Zakouski (5-2) rose by leaps and bounds to catch the stable fellow Mythical Magic in Zabeel Mile.

James Doyle brought Shamardal's son with a perfectly timed run to snatch the loot of Group Two by a neck and fulfill his initial promise.

Zakouski had been considered a Guineas 2000 prospect at the beginning of last year, but that didn't work after being defeated at Craven Stakes and he only returned to action six weeks ago when he won a handicap on the course and distance.

Appleby said: "We knew that Mythical Magic had a solid form and that at home it was the best workhorse. You only have to go back to Zakouski when he broke his maiden for a good horse in Kempton and has always had skill."

"It will be interesting to see (if it goes further) and what James says. I am delighted with the results."

Waady turned to Equilateral since his meeting four weeks ago to give a surprise at the Meydan Sprint with Jim Crowley.

Winner just a week ago, Waady (15-2) was too strong for the Charlie Hills sprinter in Group Two for five furlongs.

Equilateral seemed to be traveling extremely well following in the footsteps of the leader of Prince Caspian, but when it was a battle with the Waady trained by Doug Watson, the 1-2 shot could not be delivered and was struck three quarters in length.

Crowley said: "I think it has improved. That was a better performance (than last week), obviously.

"Doug Watson and his team are given a lot of credit. He is not an easy horse in the mornings. He wears a hood and will publish early.

"It basically has three speeds: walking, jogging and flattening."

"The key to this horse is that it stays five (furlongs) very well. It's hard and gallops past the line. Go ahead and run through a brick wall for you."

"At age eight, he really found his way."

Down On Da Bayou (5-1) stunned the opposition with a magnificent frontal display at the UAE Oaks.

Given a positive walk through Mickael Barzalona, ​​the filly trained by Salem bin Ghadayer completely reverted with his UAE conqueror 1000 Guineas Dubai Love, arriving home 18 and a half years clear.

Barzalona said: "I think he is improving with each race. He is a very sensitive filly and I think he really liked the trip today. He could make the race easier. He ran very well when I asked him to go.

"He did it very easily and the weather was good. I'm happy with that. We know it can be very fast and it makes no sense to fight her. You let her go and it was a good test to see if she could stay today and she did it."