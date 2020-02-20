Germany investigates the deadly shooting of Hanau as a far-right attack | Germany news

The alleged perpetrator of two deadly gun attacks in the German city of Hanau appeared to have had a far-right motive, according to German federal prosecutors and a state interior minister.

The suspect, a 43-year-old German man, killed at least nine people in two shisha bars on Wednesday before returning home and killing himself, security officials said Thursday.

The police found him and his 72-year-old mother dead in an apartment.

"Federal prosecutors have taken over the investigation and there are hints of extremist right-wing backgrounds," said a spokesman for the Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe.

Peter Beuth, Interior Minister of the German state of Hesse, said later that the attack was being treated as a case of terrorism. He also said the suspect was in legal possession of weapons and was a sports shooter.

Earlier, the German newspaper Bild reported that the gunman left a letter and a video confession online for almost an hour in which he said that Germany was being run by a secret agency with wide-ranging powers.

He also gave negative statements about migrants from the countries of the Middle East and Turkey, according to the report.

The anti-terrorism expert at King's College in London, Peter Neumann, tweeted that the text contained "diverse opinions, but mostly from the extreme right, with an improvised DIY ideology in parts found on the Internet."

"The pattern is clear and nothing new."

Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for the Turkish presidency, said some of those killed were of Turkish origin.

Kalin said on Twitter: "We hope that the German authorities show the maximum effort to clarify this case. Racism is a collective cancer."

Previous attacks

Germany has experienced several far-right attacks recently.

In October, a deadly armed anti-Jewish attack in the eastern city of Halle on the holy day of Yom Kippur underscored the growing threat of neo-Nazi violence.

The uproar, in which two people were shot dead, was broadcast live.

Last June, conservative politician Walter Luebcke, a defender of a liberal refugee policy, was shot dead in his home.

On Friday, police arrested 12 members of a German far-right group who are believed to have been planning large-scale "shocking,quot; attacks against mosques similar to those carried out in New Zealand last year.

After the news of the cell was made public, the German-Turkish Islamic organization Ditib, which finances around 900 mosques in Germany, called for greater protections for Muslims in the country, saying that "they no longer feel safe,quot; in Germany .