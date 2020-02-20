George Zimmerman sues Warren and Buttigieg for $ 265 million for Travyon Martin's "defamatory,quot; tweets

George Zimmerman, who shot and killed Trayvon Martin in 2012, is suing Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for $ 265 million, claiming they defamed him in tweets (via Washington Times)

Are here the tweets Zimmerman is suing, which were published earlier this month on what would have been Trayvon Martin's 25th birthday. None of the tweets mention Zimmerman by name.

Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today. How many 25 birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, armed violence, prejudice and fear?#BlackLivesMatter – Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 5, 2020

My heart goes out @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon's family and friends. He should still be with us today. We need to end armed violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all our children, especially young blacks, can grow safe and free. https://t.co/9lXXlRnvzL – Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 6, 2020

The lawsuit, which was filed in a Florida court, says: "The defendant Buttigieg and the defendant Warren slandered Zimmerman for political gains in misdirected and malicious attempts to strengthen his position among African-American voters, all at the expense of Zimmerman." He also claims that Buttigieg and Warren "acted with real malice,quot; in publishing the tweets and says that the tweets "are not an account on both sides of a problem that raises questions in the mind of a reader."

Zimmerman was a neighborhood watch volunteer in a Florida community when he shot Martin after a confrontation between the two. Zimmerman was charged with second degree murder. He claimed that he shot Martin in self-defense. A jury found Zimmerman not guilty.

You can read the full complaint here:

Tweets have been the focus of defamation lawsuits regarding high profile people before. Last year, a jury decided that Elon Musk's tweets calling a man who helped rescue 13 people from a cave in Thailand to a "fart boy,quot; were not defamatory, meaning that Musk would not be liable for the damage. . (You can read more reports on that case here and here). And in 2014, a Los Angeles jury discovered that singer Courtney Love did not defame her former fraud litigation lawyer with a public tweet that she thought was sent as a direct message.