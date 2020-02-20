George North ready for the challenge of France Six Nations, says Wayne Pivac | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLdfc509631a3bc67e015ae30a68016b5b11% %MINIFYHTMLdfc509631a3bc67e015ae30a68016b5b12%

"I'm looking forward to a great game of George this weekend. I know he really wants to go out and play well."





%MINIFYHTMLdfc509631a3bc67e015ae30a68016b5b13% %MINIFYHTMLdfc509631a3bc67e015ae30a68016b5b14% George North received some criticism for his performance in the defeat of Wales against Ireland

%MINIFYHTMLdfc509631a3bc67e015ae30a68016b5b15% %MINIFYHTMLdfc509631a3bc67e015ae30a68016b5b16%

The head of Wales, Wayne Pivac, says that George North "got under his breath,quot; before the Six Nations clash with France in Cardiff.

The osprey wing has enjoyed an impressive career in Wales, scoring 40 attempts in 93 tests, with only Shane Williams with more attempts on his behalf for his country.

However, despite that pedigree, North was criticized by some experts as he struggled to cause an impact when Wales lost 24-14 against Ireland in Dublin 12 days ago.

"George has been one of the best," Pivac said. "If I have to choose the five best coaches (from Wales), he lives up to it."

Davies, Moriarty brought to Wales Gareth Davies and Ross Moriarty have been named to the Welsh team to face France in the Six Nations on Saturday.

"He is working very hard, communicates well and is an older man in the group. We encourage him."

"I look forward to a great game of George this weekend. I know he is very interested in going out and playing well."

"Certainly, with any of the team, his performances are not due to lack of hard work, desire and desire. He is certainly demonstrating it, and if it were not, he would not be selected."

"George has trained very well this week. He has put his teeth between his teeth. There are some people who have criticized him a little, but he has played 90 tests and has 40 attempts."

"It's a handful when he does it. It's our job to involve him in the game, and we're looking to do that as much as we can."

France and Ireland are the only two countries that can still win the Grand Slam this season.

Les Bleus has not won a Six Nations game at Cardiff since 2010, but they will arrive with former Welsh defense expert Shaun Edwards in their coach ranks.

Pivac added: "You have a coach there who knows this field (Principality Stadium) from the inside out. He has been very successful there."

"No doubt he will get into them and try to build their trust. They are a good team, and we have seen that."

"The last few years have indicated that there is nothing between both teams."

"They have some world class players on their team. To win championships you have to have world class players, and they have some of them, so they will be very dangerous."