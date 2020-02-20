Galaxy S20 in an exciting new color option could be launched soon – BGR

Samsung and its partners will open Galaxy S20 pre-orders worldwide on Friday, and many people will rush to take advantage of the various offers that will be available during pre-orders. All Galaxy S20 models will be more expensive than we expected, since Samsung decided not to make a more affordable version of the phone, one that could compete directly with the $ 119 iPhone 11.

We've already told you that skipping the pre-order phase of the Galaxy S20 and waiting a few months could be a better idea, since Android phones don't retain their value like the iPhone, and there are always better deals available in the future. Then, a few days ago, we learned of a Galaxy S20 version that Samsung has not yet announced: a red model that looks really impressive. At that time, we thought that the red option was still a few months after launch, but it turns out that the launch of the red S20 is really much closer than we thought.

Well-known connoisseur Ishan Agarwal posted an update on Twitter to inform Samsung fans that the red Galaxy S20 will be available on Korea Telecom soon. Apparently, both the Galaxy S20 and the S20 + will be launched in a red option in the country, in association with a celebrity. They will be joined by the Galaxy Buds + special edition headphones, which also come in red, both the headphones and the charging case.

The interesting thing is that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will not be available in a red option, at least not at the moment. The official name of the color is Aura Red, but KT will sell it as Jennie Red in Korea.

If Samsung is already manufacturing the red S20 for Korea, it could launch this version in other markets in the near future. However, it is not known when the red model will affect other countries, or which markets could obtain it. We are used to seeing Samsung update its latest flagship phones with new color options, and people love red.

Galaxy S20 buyers who preorder one of the three phones outside Korea will have four color options at launch, which are gray and black (S20 Ultra), gray, blue and black (S20 +) and gray and pink (S20) .

