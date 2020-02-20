Friday checks for courses | Racing news







Warwick and Chepstow officials will conduct inspections at 8 am on Friday.

Warwick will be running for the race on Friday, with the main event the Obstacle of the novices of Jane Seymour Mares rescheduling second grade, but a preventive check was made on the day of the race in the morning.

A seven-run race will be scheduled at Chepstow on Saturday, but it is currently reported that the place cannot be tracked due to waterlogging.

Twelve millimeters of rain fell on the track on Thursday after 72 mm last weekend.