Free offensive agent Tackle Greg Robinson arrested in Texas for alleged possession with intent to sell marijuana – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson remained in a West Texas jail without bail Wednesday after federal agents said they found 157 pounds of marijuana in a rented vehicle in which he and two others were traveling.

Robinson, 27, of Thibodeaux, Louisiana, and Jaquan Tyreke Bray, 26, of La Grange, Georgia, were at the El Paso County Detention Center after federal authorities accused them of conspiracy to own marijuana. with the intention of distributing it. Both were held without bail pending an initial appearance before a US magistrate judge. UU.

If convicted, both could be sentenced to up to 20 years in federal prison. It was not clear in jail and federal court records if they had lawyers.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday by the Drug Control Administration, Robinson, Bray and an unidentified third person drove from Los Angeles to Louisiana in a sports vehicle rented on Interstate 10 through a remote section of western Texas. When they passed a Border Patrol agent with a drug tracker, the dog detected the smell of marijuana.

The agent radioed the patrol checkpoint near Sierra Blanca, Texas, 83 miles southeast of El Paso.

There, the patrol stopped and inspected the vehicle, finding several large canvas bags containing vacuum-sealed black bags containing what was positive as marijuana, according to the complaint. Glass jars and packaging equipment were also found, along with $ 3,100 in cash.

Agents said the unidentified passenger was an Uber driver who also drove and ran errands for Robinson and his family and friends.

The passenger showed the agents text messages on the cell phone that showed Robinson had offered to pay the passenger to claim the property of the marijuana, according to the complaint.

The texts showed that the passenger, who is a legal resident immigrant but not a US citizen, refused and would not have made the trip if he had been aware of the drugs in the vehicle. The person was not charged.

The former outstanding at the University of Auburn was selected in second place overall in 2014, by the St. Louis Rams.

He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

The Cafes recently informed Robinson representatives that they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.

Robinson fought the inconsistency by starting 14 games last season for the Browns, who had a disappointing 6-10 season.

He was sent to the bench for a game and lost another with a concussion.

