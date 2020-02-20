Free agency of the NFL 2020: Which quarterbacks could be on the move? The | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLb22e83a10c87fbc0b02fb3b73364f1c411% %MINIFYHTMLb22e83a10c87fbc0b02fb3b73364f1c412%





Drew Brees and Taysom Hill are free agents this offseason

It's hard to remember a low season that has promised to alter the landscape of the NFL quarterback more than in 2020.

There are question marks about the future of experienced league veterans, as well as those struggling to get their races back on track.

Eli Manning retired with the New York Giants and Philip Rivers moved from the Los Angeles Chargers after 16 years with their respective teams. Tom Brady and Drew Brees are getting closer and closer to the time of their illustrious careers. Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson threaten to dominate the NFL over the next decade.

Add Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa to the mix, who are expected to be the first in the next draft. He feels that the transition to a new era has accelerated a bit.

Among the free agent quarterbacks in the NFL, there are several intriguing stories to watch over the coming weeks.

The saints have the decision to take

See the best Drew Brees moments of the game that saw him reach the highest completion percentage of a single game, as well as move on to Peyton Manning to become the leader of the NFL race in touchdown passes

The New Orleans Saints seem to have marked a job out of season, with Brees voiding retirement rumors by confirming that he will return in 2020.

An unrestricted free agent, the 41-year-old seems to be prepared to get ahead of what will be his twentieth season in the NFL, as he seeks to lift the Lombardi Trophy for the second time.

The most fascinating piece of the puzzle is the destiny of the restricted free agent Taysom Hill, who proved to be a decoy and weapon inspired by the Saints offense last season with 19 catches for 234 yards and six touchdowns, 156 yards on the ground for a score and 55 yards.

He is the last one in which Hill has openly expressed his desire to build, highlighting his aspirations to play as starting quarterback at some point.

Hill will turn 30 in August and has tried only 15 passes in his NFL career, and yet there is a growing suggestion that he could be the man to replace Brees. Head coach Sean Payton joked with Hill "may be the next Steve Young,quot; last summer, before starting Teddy Bridgewater in the absence of injuries from five Brees games during 2019.

A scenario could see the Saints enter 2020 with a Brees and Hill tandem, presenting an offer on the Brigham Young product and making it a more conventional pin role. If that were the case, you imagine what the end of Bridgewater's time in New Orleans means.

On the other hand, the effort to talk about Hill's potential as a starter has the traits of a tactic to attract teams to move through it, so it could be a generous return.

As for Bridgewater, it is hard to imagine that any team can pay the $ 7 million more backup money that it would probably demand.

The Chicago Bears remain committed to Mitchell Trubisky for now, but Bridgewater is emerging as a tempting security blanket with the ability to stabilize a ship mid-season. It could also emerge as an option for the Los Angeles Chargers after separating from Rivers, while the Carolina Panthers head to another fascinating landing site if they move out of Cam Newton.

New offers in sight?

For all the discussion surrounding the future of Brady In New England, there is a feeling that the saga will end as expected against the weather.

Brady is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, but he will be 43 when the 2020 season begins in September. With the Patriots still to assure their long-term successor, paying the six-time Super Bowl winner in a short-term agreement, regardless of their decline in 2019, seems the most logical way to save time.

That would mean supporting Brady with the weapons he desperately lacked last season.

The Chargers are a possible destination as they close the gap between Rivers and its next franchise quarterback, although bringing Brady would feel more like an effort to generate fan interest for a team that is still trying to generate enthusiasm in a new city.

Brady in Las Vegas with the Raiders and Jon Gruden is another exciting thought, but it also shines with gold dust from public relations.

In Tennessee Ryan Tannehill It seems likely that he will be rewarded for his impressive return season with the opportunity to stay with the Titans, while the Dallas Cowboys will not allow other free agents without restrictions. Dak Prescott Go anywhere in the midst of negotiations on what will be established as an excellent contract.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has hired a new representation before reaching free agency or being franchised. He will now work with Brian Ayrault and Todd France of @CAA_Football. The same agency also represents FA RB Derrick Henry. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2020

Old people on the move?

Rivers and the Chargers separated after 16 seasons

Earlier this month it was announced that the Chargers had decided to stop Rivers in the later part of his 5-11 season, through which he threw his least number of touchdown passes since 2007 and drew the most interceptions in his career.

The Chargers needed a change, in any case, to try to convince their fan base that the organization is heading in a new direction.

With respect to landing sites, the Indianapolis Colts stand out as an attractive proposition. Rivers worked with head coach Frank Reich for two years in San Diego, as well as with offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni for four years.

The Colts' win list now includes one of the NFL's main offensive lines, while general manager Chris Ballard has publicly questioned the future of quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who assumed the initial role of Andrew Luck after his retirement.

Case Keenum is another unrestricted free agent this offseason after having played 10 games for the Washington Redskins last season, with Alex Smith recovering from a broken leg and rookie Dwayne Haskins finding his way in the NFL.

Bringing back the 31-year-old would not be the worst Redskins move, especially when considering Haskins' mixed presentation.

Do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe that Keenum is a secure backup for the unpredictable Jameis Winston? Will the Chargers complement a rookie quarterback with Keenum's experience or perhaps plan a Trevor Lawrence in 2021? Could the Bears turn to Keenum as insurance for another Trubisky dip?

What's next for draft picks No. 1 and No. 2 of 2015?

Jameis Winston finished the 380 season of 626 passes for 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Winston in Tampa after a typically erratic season in which he led the league in aerial yards (5,109), as well as interceptions (30).

The first overall draft of the 2015 draft, which recently underwent LASIK eye surgery, combined an explosive game with a frustrating oversight, no doubt leaving Bruce Arians with a dilemma in his hands.

If he moved on, the Raiders would call it an experiment on whether his aggressiveness could influence Derek Carr's conservative approach.

The wildest statistic I've seen in a while: In 15 NFL seasons, Aaron Rodgers has thrown 84 interceptions In 5 NFL seasons, Jameis Winston has thrown 88 interceptions – Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 6, 2020

Marcus Mariota, The second general selection of 2015, while his career was paralyzed last season when he lost his initial job in Tennessee to the revitalized Tannehill. Although his future seems uncertain, the 26-year-old still has time on his side.

It would not be beyond the possibility that Bill Belichick and the Patriots would give Mariota a chance to support Brady, particularly as they continue their search for a new franchise.

One way forward with Mariota is the use of the Oregon product in a paper in the style of Taysom Hill, exploiting its undoubted coding ability as a useful device for the offensive. Would a toy like that attract the attention of Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs or Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks? Maybe.

Depending on what the future holds for Newton, Carolina and the new head coach Matt Rhule may also consider the winner of the Heisman Trophy as an option with ideal mobility.

Depending on what the future holds for Newton, Carolina and the new head coach Matt Rhule may also consider the winner of the Heisman Trophy as an option with ideal mobility.