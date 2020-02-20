Frankie Dettori excited about the ride in Gronkowski | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML683c48dacc0637039f474440b6cd923b11% %MINIFYHTML683c48dacc0637039f474440b6cd923b12%





Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori is "super excited,quot; to ride Gronkowski in both the Saudi Arabia Cup and the Dubai World Cup.

Second in Dubai's race to Thunder Snow last year, the five-year-old has only run twice since then, both in Meydan.

Runner-up to justify himself in the bets of Belmont when he was three years old, Lonhro's son finished third in December and was no match for Benbatl last time, but Dettori is not too worried about his recent form and believes he will be especially suitable for the track in Riyadh on February 29.

"It's an amazing trip," said Dettori.

"I'm excited to ride it for two reasons. First, I don't have to travel so far from Dubai and I think the track will adapt to it. It's probably the best dirt track I've ever traveled in my life."

"He has the longest straight; he will taste that and he is the type of horse that will enjoy the riad of Riad."

"He had his final preparation the other day and when you see the naked form you might think that he is not running so well. But I talked to his coach, Salem bin Ghadayer, and he said it was just a springboard for the big day." and that he wanted him to ride the horse in both races, so I'm super excited.

"He likes the land, has a rating of 120, so he doesn't fall behind and doesn't have many miles on the clock. I've had a lot of luck with the thoroughbred Phoenix, so hopefully the luck continues."