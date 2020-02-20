Founder of Hair Club for Men – and client – Die Sy Sperling

%MINIFYHTML412f72167feb6ee43fd4e1424ae38e5711% %MINIFYHTML412f72167feb6ee43fd4e1424ae38e5712%

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) – The founder of Hair Club for Men, Sy Sperling, famous for television commercials in which he proclaimed "I am not only the president of Hair Club but also a client," he died Thursday in Florida. He was 78 years old.

Sperling died in Boca Raton after a long illness, spokeswoman Terri Lynn said.

In the late 1960s, Sperling was a bald seller of pools in New York City who was increasingly frustrated with the toupees. "If you're dating and you're going to have special moments, how do you explain if I have to cut my hair now?" He said.

Using a weaving technique that he learned from his stylist, Sperling took $ 10,000 in credit card debts to open his own salon on Madison Avenue, where he perfected a system where a nylon mesh cap was attached to the scalp. The client's remaining hair would grow through him and then the hair bought from women that matched the color was woven into the mesh. Customers would come several times a year to make adjustments.

The business took off, but by the end of the 1970s, it had stagnated. Word of mouth was not reliable since many clients were not anxious to tell their friends that they were using a hair replacement system. It began to be advertised on television and in 1982 it became national with commercials that were published 400 times a day on night television. They became so ubiquitous that they were tricked into the "Tonight,quot; and "Saturday Night Live,quot; program.

The ads would show photographs of men who used the system before and after, and would end with Sperling himself, who would proclaim in a somewhat rigid and rigid way: "I am not only the president of Hair Club, but also a client." Then he lifted a photo of himself without his hair. The commercials cost him $ 12 million annually, but generated 10,000 calls per month.

By 1991, Hair Club for Men had 40 franchises. The men paid between $ 2,000 and $ 3,500 for the system and then $ 65 for maintenance appointments. Revenue reached $ 100 million annually.

"For Men,quot; was later removed from the name as women who lost their hair naturally and from cancer treatments became clients. Started Hair Club for Kids, which provided free hair to children who lost their hair due to their cancer treatments.

Sperling sold the business to a group of investors in 2000 for $ 45 million.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, his daughter Shari Sperling, his son Andrew Sperling and his sister, Rosalie Slute.