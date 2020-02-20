Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass: details about the new season

%MINIFYHTMLee7c93c2044438ed6f4aa55765e841f911% %MINIFYHTMLee7c93c2044438ed6f4aa55765e841f912%

After months of waiting, Epic Games finally released Chapter 2 Season 2 of Fortnite.

Then, after so many months of delay, Fortnite came out with something good, right? Well, they are certainly big and bold, and also golden. According to the release of the Epic Games patch notes, the Battle Pass for Season 2 of Chapter 2 is "better than ever,quot; and offers "more options,quot; and "new bonuses."

Let's move directly to the news of Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass

How much does the Fortnite Battle Pass cost?

The Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks (or about $ 9.50), but there is good news! You can earn up to 1500 additional V-Bucks playing, which, as Epic Games says, can help you buy the next season's Battle Pass. You can also use those V-Bucks to buy whatever you want at the Item Store.

What does the Fortnite Battle Pass buy me?

The general theme of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is about secret agents. When you buy the Battle Pass, you unlock a set of agents: Maya, Brutus, Agent Peely, Meowscles, Skye, Tntina and Midas.

Fortnite lineup Chapter 2 Season 2



These agents start at a basic, or "neutral,quot; principle, but as you complete the missions you can unlock different variants of the masks. The variants are Ghost and Shadow, but the trap is that you can only unlock an outfit.

You can also unlock different peaks for the characters. For example, the peak of Brutus is a combination of saw and hammer. Skye wears double swords, Meowscles has brass knuckles and the other characters have something unique for them. You can see them all within the game itself.

This season also brings new gliders. One of which is a bomb that you can go down to the island.

And as with any other Battle Pass, there are also new wraps, gestures, steles and blings.