Former University of Michigan team doctor investigated for complaints of inappropriate sexual behavior – Up News Info Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The University of Michigan is investigating a former soccer team doctor for possible inappropriate sexual behavior.

Dr. Robert Anderson worked at U of M from 1968 until his retirement in 2003.

He later died in 2008.

The university issued the alert earlier Wednesday when a former student athlete wrote to the athletic director, detailing Anderson's abuse during his medical exams.

University officials say they have now found several people accusing Anderson of misconduct.

They are asking for information from any other former student athlete with information.

