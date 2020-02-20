Former Jon Peters of Pamela Anderson got engaged to another woman after 12 days of marriage to the actress

WENN / Nikki Nelson

The producer of & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39; announces his commitment to Julia Bernheim while attending the closing ceremony of NASDAQ, two weeks after finishing his marriage with the star of & # 39; Baywatch & # 39 ;.

Pamela AndersonThe 12-day husband, Jon Peters, apparently wasted no time in establishing another serious relationship, two weeks after ending his stormy marriage to the actress. According to reports, the film producer got engaged to another woman, Julia Bernheim.

The news was revealed while Jon attended the NASDAQ Closing Bell on Thursday, February 20, as a guest of Neptune Wellness CEO Michael Cammarata, who called the bell, according to Us Weekly. The 74-year-old man is an investor in Neptune Wellness.

There is no more information about Jon's new fiancee at the time of publication.

Pamela and Jon married at a wedding in Las Vegas in January, but their marriage certificate was never presented. They separated 12 days later, and the 52-year-old actress said in a statement at the time: "I have been moved by the warm welcome of Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support while we took some time." apart to reassess what we want from life and from others. "

She added: "Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

His separation, however, took an ugly turn since it was reported that Pamela abandoned his marriage because he was "too controlling." He later told the New York Post that he felt like "an old fool" for paying him "almost $ 2,000 in bills" during his short-term marriage, a claim he has since denied himself.

Speaking with Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle circulating in Ladysmith, the Canadian city of Pamela, the "A star has been born"The producer said he had never spoken publicly about the end of their relationship.

"I haven't talked to the press, nobody," he said in an interview published Thursday. "I have loved this girl since I was 20. I still love her. We are friends. We will always be friends. I helped her the way she needed, but it is between her and me." He added: "I think she's great, and that's all I have to say."

This occurs after Pamela's representative rated Jon's reports of paying his $ 200,000 debt "completely invented" and "ridiculous." The representative added: "Despite the elusive and continuing efforts of Mr. Peters to get an answer from Mrs. Anderson, she has no comment to provide and hopes he is well."