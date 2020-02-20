Former cowboy Darren McFadden sentenced to 4 days in jail after receiving DWI at McKinney Whataburger – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Former Dallas Cowboys racer Darren McFadden was sentenced to four days in jail on Friday after falling asleep in a McKinney Whataburger car last year.

McFadden was arrested and registered in the Collin County Jail on January 21, 2019. He was charged with DWI and resisting arrest.

A little more than a year later, McFadden pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and, as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors withdrew the charge of arrest resistance, the Dallas Morning News reported.

%MINIFYHTML8f89178e4381e47f70279349566361e411% %MINIFYHTML8f89178e4381e47f70279349566361e412%

The 32-year-old now played three seasons with the Cowboys from 2015 to 2017 after spending most of his career with the Oakland Raiders, who recruited him in the 2008 NFL Draft with the fourth overall pick. He was also a star running at the University of Arkansas from 2005 to 2007.