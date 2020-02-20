Five victims of medical abuse from U de M show up – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML2bfeb1223c84b35606a09912cb11936e11% %MINIFYHTML2bfeb1223c84b35606a09912cb11936e12%

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Five former patients alleged that a deceased doctor from the University of Michigan sexually abused them during exams, says the university, and an accuser said Dr. Robert E. Anderson's actions for several decades made him a "sexual predator ".

A spokesman acknowledged on Wednesday that some university employees were aware of the charges against the doctor before a 2018 complaint that led to a police investigation.

%MINIFYHTML2bfeb1223c84b35606a09912cb11936e13% %MINIFYHTML2bfeb1223c84b35606a09912cb11936e14%

%MINIFYHTML2bfeb1223c84b35606a09912cb11936e15% %MINIFYHTML2bfeb1223c84b35606a09912cb11936e16%

"We understand from the police investigation that there were rumors and some indications that U-M staff members were aware of Dr. Anderson's inappropriate medical examinations," said spokesman Rick Fitzgerald.

Robert Julian Stone told The Associated Press that Anderson assaulted him during a medical appointment at the university's health center in 1971. Stone said he alerted university authorities last summer, inspired by the #MeToo national movement against sexual behavior inappropriate

Stone was first interviewed by The Detroit News, who began reporting on the accusations before the university announced the investigation. Stone, 69, said he contacted the newspaper because he felt "blocked,quot; by the university when he looked for research documentation this year.

"Finally, the university has understood that this is something that should be addressed publicly," Stone said Wednesday, hours after the university in Ann Arbor issued a statement saying that an independent and external investigation into the allegations against Anderson

The former director of the University Health Service was a team doctor for several sports in Michigan from 1966 until his retirement in 2003. He was the doctor of the football team for more than three decades, working with coaches like Bo Shembechler and Lloyd Carr. The National Association of Athletics Coaches awarded Anderson the President's Award in 1988.

Anderson was from L & # 39; Anse, Michigan, on the upper peninsula of the state. He died in 2008. The school said it has established a hotline for others who have information to present.

The revelations echo high-profile sexual abuse allegations made against sports doctors at other universities in North America. Hundreds of young women and girls said they were sexually abused by former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced in January 2018 to up to 175 years in prison for the abuse. Some 350 men sued the Ohio State University for alleged abuse by the late Dr. Richard Strauss at that university decades ago. And it is not the first accusation against an official from the University of Michigan; The provost Martin Philbert received a paid license in January after accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

The Associated Press generally does not identify victims of sexual assault, but Stone spoke publicly with The News and The AP.

Stone, who is gay, said he was worried in the summer of 1971 that he had been exposed to a sexually transmitted disease and that he needed to see a doctor. He was 20 years old and was a university student at the university.

Another friend suggested that he see Anderson because the doctor had not tried other gay students, Stone said.

Stone said the doctor was exposed during the exam and then used Stone's hand to touch.

"I thought he should be a gay man locked up and I tried to apologize for the behavior and feel sorry for him," Stone said. "But that's not what it was. He was a sexual predator and took advantage of young male students at the University of Michigan."

Stone said he told the friend who suggested seeing Anderson what had happened. I couldn't remember the man's name. Stone said she did tell her ex-partner, who died in 2013, and her husband in the last five years.

He tried to forget it for years. But in 1993, he began to wonder if it would be useful to write a personal essay about the experience and requested his medical records from the university health system to confirm the details.

"Men who have been subjected to sexual assault are more likely to close it and act as if it never happened," Stone said. "Don't talk about it, pretend it didn't happen, maybe it will disappear."

The university statement released on Wednesday confirmed multiple reports of inappropriate sexual behavior against Anderson in recent years.

The first report came from a former athlete from the University of Michigan who wrote to Athletic Director Warde Manuel in July 2018 alleging Anderson's abuse during medical exams in the early 1970s, according to the school statement. Interviews with dozens of other alumni found several more people claiming they suffered similar inappropriate behavior and unnecessary medical exams during that time, as well as at least one incident as late as in the 1990s.

"The allegations that were reported are disturbing and very serious," said University President Mark Schlissel in a statement. "We immediately began a police investigation and cooperated fully with the prosecutor's office."

The News also spoke with two of Anderson's children. Jill Anderson called the allegations "ridiculous,quot;, saying that his father was "loved,quot; and "very respected," but that he recognized the strength of the victims who have spoken about other abusive doctors.

"I appreciate people who talk and say something is wrong," he said. "That is not something I would have believed of my father."

Authorities say they are making the information public now after a determination on Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office that criminal charges would not be authorized because Anderson has passed away. The ability to prosecute others for secondary offenses has been extinguished due to the statute of limitations, officials say.

Dozens of people connected to Nassar, in the state of Michigan and in other organizations, face prosecution or have lost their jobs because of the scandal. It developed around him in recent years.

According to a 2008 story about Anderson's memorial service in The Michigan Daily student newspaper, he established a program to provide free physical exams to high school students while residing at the Hurley Medical Center in Flint. John Potbury, deputy fiscal deputy director in Genesee County, where Flint is located, said Wednesday he had no knowledge of any investigation into Anderson.

Messages were left for comment with the Flint and Hurley Police Department.

Schlissel said he had established a "Compliance Hotline,quot; to help determine who else might have been affected at the school and get additional information from them.

The external review is being conducted by the law firm Steptoe & Johnson, based in Washington, D.C.

In the state of Ohio, Strauss was accused of abusing students for almost two decades from the late 1970s. Since those accusations first came up in 2018, the school says it learned more than 1,000 cases of Alleged inappropriate sexual conduct by the deceased doctor. In the state of Michigan, more than 300 victims said that Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of treatment for back problems and other injuries. Nassar also worked at USA Gymnastics and also saw athletes who were referred to him. He is fulfilling what are effectively life sentences for possession of child pornography and sexual assault on young women and girls.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.