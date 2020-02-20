First closing of seasonal approaches for the I-35W project – Up News Info

– Winter is not yet our rearview mirror, but the first closure of the Interstate 35W project is just around the corner.

The "Downtown to Crosstown,quot; construction project is just in time, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. So how far are we? And when will it be finished?

The project began in August 2017. MnDOT says that the four-year project is 70 percent complete. And so far, it is within budget.

%MINIFYHTMLe4de70e3e7aef329fd041591dc722d8e11% %MINIFYHTMLe4de70e3e7aef329fd041591dc722d8e12%

But we still have not finished. The first road closure of the project year will take place on Friday night.

I-35 W northbound between Highway 62 and I-94 will be closed from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday so that the crews move into large construction equipment.

Next week, some 35 W lanes will close near the Fifth Street Bridge for a rail installation starting at 6 p.m. at 6 am. from Monday, February 24 to Friday, February 27.

"When this is done, it will really be a 21st century highway with traffic as a key component, and that is really a priority for our organization," said Minneapolis Center Council CEO Steve Kramer.

He says the project will be critical to serve some of the 150,000 total trips that take place inside and outside the center each day of the week, and easy access to the city will increase its accessibility and economy.

"If people can be patient and recognize that we are making good progress, I think in the end it will serve the center very well," Kramer said.

The project is scheduled to end in October 2021. Click here to view the project website and click here to view project updates and traffic. All closures are allowed by the weather and are subject to change.