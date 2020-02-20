– A former American Airlines flight attendant who was fired after failing a breathalyzer test says that his ketogenic diet (keto), not alcohol, was responsible for false positives.

Andre Riley, who had been a flight attendant at American Airlines since 2012, says he was fired last year because he blew a 0.05 into a breathalyzer.

"I wasn't drinking. I wasn't doing anything, just because I changed my diet," he told WJZY.

The keto diet, which has become a modern diet to lose weight in recent years, encourages the body to a state of ketosis, which means that it burns fat instead of carbohydrates for energy. It was initially designed to help people suffering from seizure disorders.

Riley claims to be on the ketogenic diet as a treatment for an autoimmune disease he calls "Jared Disease Autobureau Syndrome," according to WJZY.

Dr. Ryan Lowery, who specializes in ketogenic diets and runs Ketogenic.com, says that diet can affect the way your body breaks down food, causing incorrect test results.

“You create something known as acetone. With acetone, some of that is released as something known as isopropyl alcohol, ”he said. "Some breath analyzers that detect duis and things like that cannot differentiate between ethanol and isopropyl alcohol."

Riley admits that he failed a breathalyzer test for the first time in 2013 in an alcohol-related incident. The Department of Transportation policy prohibits any person who fails more than once from working as an airline assistant.

But Riley says that this time is different and that he will face DOT and American Airlines to clear his name and get his job back.

"I don't want to be punished and take consequences for something I didn't do," he said.

American Airlines has refused to comment on the case, according to Fox News.