Filtered Pixel 5 rendering shows how ugly the Google prototype is – BGR

A few days ago, a YouTuber created a Pixel 5 render that showed the back of one of the three prototypes that Google is supposedly considering for its 2020 flagship phone, if we can call it to start. Apparently, that image was based on a filtered CAD file and focused on the phone's rear camera system, which presents an unusual design compared to everything else. At that time, we heard that the front of the Pixel 5 would still feature a large top bezel similar to what Google did in the Pixel 4. Now, we finally have a render that shows the complete design of this supposed Pixel 5 prototype. Spoiler: It's ugly, which seems to be an exclusive feature of Pixel phones.

Do you remember how ugly the Pixel 3 XL notch was? Let's see him again for a second:

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

Goole then "fixed it,quot; by releasing a huge upper bezel on Pixel 4, which included some critical components, such as the new 3D facial recognition system and Motion Sense radar. Actually, it is the Soli radar chip that prevents Google from looking for any type of notch, and we will say again that Soli is super cool but basically useless right now. Let's go back to the design:

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

This brings us to Jon Prosser's Pixel 5 rendering prototype below, which shows the front and back of the phone. As he said a few days ago when he first released the render of the Pixel 5 camera, Prosser reiterates that the top bezel of the Pixel 5 will be smaller than the Pixel 4, but even larger than the other bezels, since it will incorporate the radar Soli:

Pixel 5 render prototype, front and back. The forehead is a bit smaller than Pixel 4, and still gives room for the Soli radar system. I still hope this is not the final design. Do you think it looks better in white? pic.twitter.com/lOtQkyY5fY – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 20, 2020

If you think the camera design is ugly, then you better get over it. There is no great camera design for phones today, and we should stop worrying. The ugliness of the camera is a commitment that we can expect from smartphone manufacturers, be it Apple, Samsung or Google. These phones take better photos than ever and can record 4K videos or better. The camera design itself. No. Import.

Image source: Youtube

But the front of this prototype is quite unpleasant compared to other 2020 phones. Most smartphone vendors will have great full screen phones. Just look at the Galaxy S20 or the rumored design of OnePlus 8. Even the notch on the iPhone looks amazing compared to this Pixel 5 prototype. It also doesn't help that the Pixel 5 features a lower bezel that is smaller than the upper one but still noticeably more Big than the side bezels.

While Prosser insisted that this is only one of the three prototypes currently in process at Google, he referred to the design of the rear camera. I would not be surprised if all prototypes share a similar screen design. Again, it is the Motion Sense chip that is to blame, since it has to be on the top of the phone because the radar is involved in the 3D facial unlocking process. That said, the experience would be just as fast and safe without it. However, the Soli chip is here to stay, at least according to Android 11, which means it could be a while before we see a Pixel design across the screen that we can appreciate.

Image source: Olly Curtis / Future / Shutterstock