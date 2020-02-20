FC Cop & # 39; hagen 1 – 1 Celtic

%MINIFYHTMLa551e5fad148186445241f43a854a13011% %MINIFYHTMLa551e5fad148186445241f43a854a13012%

Fraser Forster's fine penalty saved a 1-1 draw for Celtic in the first leg of his last Europa League match against Copenhagen at Telia Parken in Denmark.

Odsonne Edouard put Celtic ahead in the 14th minute with a nice balloon over Karl-Johan Johnsson.

Copenhagen got excited after the break and deservedly matched through Dame N & # 39; Doye, former 34-year-old Sunderland striker.

VAR, newly introduced in the Europa League, helped award a penalty to the Danish side after Ryan Christie handled the ball in the area, but Forster saved the penalty for Jens Stage brilliantly to save a draw before the return match in the Celtic Park next Thursday.

