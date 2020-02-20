Father accused of executing the sexual cult ring with his daughter Sarah Lawrence College's classmates – Up News Info Detroit

Today, Dr. Oz is behind the shocking headlines of the alleged university sexual cult initiated by Lawrence Ray, 60. Reports claim that after being released from prison in 2010, Ray moved to his daughter's bedroom at Sarah Lawrence College and began taking advantage of her daughter's roommates, sex trafficking students at her school and extorting them with money.

In an exclusive interview, Lee Chen, the man who shared an apartment with Ray, talks about violence, sexual manipulation and psychological terror that he claims to have witnessed over the years. Dr. Oz also talks with former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik about his past relationship with Ray, who was the best man at his wedding.

In addition, we investigated whether a paramedic slowly poisoned his wife with eye drops so that he could live a double secret life and collect his life insurance policy.

