Fans are laughing at Justin Bieber's video with an intense pink lipstick and false eyelashes

Justin Bieber brings laughter to his fans through his recent update on Instagram. In the video on Tuesday, February 18, you could see the singer "Yummy" having fun while playing with filters on Instagram Stories, to the delight of fans.

The 25-year-old heartthrob apparently loved a particular filter that made him look feminine while wearing a bright pink lipstick. Adding the fun were false eyelashes and pink blush that made it look prettier.

"Bye, b *** h", the husband of Hailey Baldwin He joked in the funny clip, before laughing for himself. Fans also loved the playful video when one commented: "LMAO".

Justin has been adopting this fun and positive environment lately. The singer recently stopped at the "Carpool Karaoke" segment on Tuesday's episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden". He and the host James corden They were seen having fun while singing and dancing with the successes of the former, including "I Don & # 39; t Care" (feat. Ed Sheeran), "Yummy" and "Love Yourself".

He also talked about him challenging Tom cruise to struggle. "I was just being stupid to be honest. I wasn't stupid, but people would say: & # 39; Yes, I want to see this happen & # 39;. Then I said: & # 39; You know what, that could be fun & # 39; "said Justin. When James told him that "Mission Impossible"The actor would easily win over him, Justin replied:" I am trying not to let my ego get in the way, but there is absolutely no way. He's not the type you see in the movies. "

He added: "I am dangerous! My agility is crazy … I don't think you understand the mind control I have! My mind control is another specimen. I am different. I am the Conor McGregor of entertainment!"