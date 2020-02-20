Fall River drug raid delivers 222 bags of fentanyl

%MINIFYHTMLc969876398b6532f88c0171f9803fdc811% %MINIFYHTMLc969876398b6532f88c0171f9803fdc812%

Following a search warrant in Fall River, police found 222 bags of alleged fentanyl, among other drugs, and arrested four suspects, according to a press release.

Police said they knocked on the suspect's door around 4 p.m. on February 13, at 116 Nelson St. in Fall River, before he was denied entry and forced to open the door.

They arrested Joshua Blithe, 33, and charged him with possession to distribute class A narcotics and numerous arrest warrants after they allegedly confiscated 214 bags of alleged fentanyl.

With Blithe, they arrested the 35-year-old Taunton man, Jeremiah Rhodes, and allegedly confiscated 10.3 grams of alleged crack cocaine and eight more bags of fentanyl, accusing Rhodes of possession to distribute Class A narcotics, possession to distribute narcotics Class B and numerous arrest warrants.

After finding four grams of alleged cocaine and 3.5 doses of alprazolam, police said they arrested Fall River's wife, Michelle Lucas, 31, accused of possession to distribute class E narcotics and possession of class E drugs.

Police said they also arrested Jasmine Rodriguez, 29, of Taunton, accusing her of possession to distribute Class B narcotics and confiscating 30 doses of Sublingone sublingone.