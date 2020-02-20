Facebook will pay users for access to their audio recordings – BGR

%MINIFYHTML31c67924af83be3bcd591ed7ca76b9b911% %MINIFYHTML31c67924af83be3bcd591ed7ca76b9b912%

A few months ago, Facebook and several other companies, including Amazon and Apple, were involved in a small controversy regarding the review of audio recordings. Specifically, Facebook employed human reviewers to transcribe user audio recordings as a means to improve the overall quality of its software. While this seems to be fine at first glance, many Facebook users completely ignored that their audio recordings were being heard.

Finally, Facebook slowed its audio review process. By the way, Apple and other tech giants did the same.

In light of all that, Facebook is now willing to pay some of its users for access to their voice recordings through a new program called "Pronunciations,quot;, which is part of its Viewpoints application.

The edge reports:

However, Facebook will not pay much for your recordings. If you complete a set of recordings, you will get 200 points in the Viewpoints application, and you cannot withdraw cash in the Viewpoints application until you earn at least 1,000 points. That only translates into a $ 5 reward through PayPal. However, Facebook says that users can be offered the opportunity to make up to five sets of recordings, so there is the possibility of meeting that goal of 1,000 points and receiving a payment.

In total, nobody will get rich by participating in the program, but if you are looking for some extra money for expenses, you can keep this in mind. The report adds that the new Facebook program will be implemented steadily and will only be available to users based in the United States.

