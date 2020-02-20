F1 tests, Day two: Kimi Raikkonen with a late wave but Mercedes makes the headlines

The late surge of Alfa Romeo leaves Raikkonen ahead on the second day; But the Mercedes flyer demonstrates the F1 talk







Kimi Raikkonen placed Alfa Romeo at the top of the second day of F1 testing, as the main racers expected for 2020 were in the background in the timeline.

But Mercedes, who set the pace for the first day, still made the most important headlines on Thursday by presenting an innovative concept of a flyer that proved to be the theme of the paddock.

Sergio Pérez, from Racing Point, led the time table for most of the day, but Raikkonen usurped him late, who completed some short bursts with Pirelli's fastest C5 tire.

The return of the Finnish veteran of 1: 17,091 is the second fastest of the week so far behind Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas again shared races at Mercedes, with the world champion recording 106 gigantic laps only in the morning before their teammate took over the W11 in the afternoon.

The Bottas session ended after 76 laps when an electrical failure cost the world champions the final stages of the day.

Daniel Ricciardo was third for Renault, ahead of Alex Albon of Red Bull, Pierre Gasly of AlphaaTauri and Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who returned to action after feeling bad the first day.

F1 time sheet: Day two

1. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, 134 laps, 1: 17,091

2. Sergio Pérez, Racing Point, 145 laps, +0.256

3. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 41 laps, +0.658

4. Alex Albon, Red Bull, 134 laps, +0.821

5. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 147 laps, +1.030

6. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 73 laps, +1.063

7. George Russell, Williams, 116 laps, +1,175

8. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 49 laps, +1.244

9. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 106 laps, +1,295

10. Lando Norris, McLaren, 137 laps, +1.383

11. Romain Grosjean, Haas, 158 laps, +1,405

12. Esteban Ocon, Renault, 52 laps, +1.466

13. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 77 laps, +2.216

