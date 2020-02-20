F1 tests: Charles Leclerc explains the change of approach of Ferrari in 2020

Leclerc says that Ferrari did not focus on performance at the start of the tests







Charles Leclerc says that Ferrari has not yet published any headlines in F1 tests because they have changed their approach since last year, in an attempt to avoid another slow start to the season.

Leclerc completed 131 laps on his first day in the new Ferrari SF1000, but finished only 11th in the time tables and more than a second less than the pacemaker of Mercedes Lewis Hamilton.

That modest start was far from last year when Ferrari flew out of the blocks on the first day, completing more laps than anyone and setting a dizzying pace during the next week in Barcelona to instill as favorites in early 2019.

But after Ferrari staggered at the beginning of that season, unable to win a race until after the summer break, Leclerc says the team is taking a "step-by-step,quot; approach to this year's winter tests.

"We changed our approach a bit compared to last year," said the Monegasque. "Last year, the tests felt great, but then the first race was a little less great."

"I think we learned some things from this and this year we decided to focus more on ourselves, try to learn the car as much as possible in the first few days and then focus on performance a little later and then see if that is worth it. ".

The other white drivers on the first day praised the progress of their new cars, ready to be the fastest in F1, Leclerc said Ferrari’s new approach meant it was impossible to make sure the SF1000 was a step forward.

"We don't focus on performance, but rather on trying to get to know the car better," he added.

"Right now it's hard to say, but there has been a lot of work, so it can only be an evolution."

Leclerc's claim was backed up on the time sheet and speed traps, with a Ferrari team that was faster than any other on the straight lines last year, the slowest in that regard on the first day in 2020.

Leclerc, who finished fourth in the championship last year, is completing the morning session of Day Two before handing it over to Sebastian Vettel after lunch with the German recovering from his illness.