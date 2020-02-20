Experts warn women that they will be hit hard by the new UK immigration rules

As a result of these inequalities, the main industries such as food production, hospitality, health and social care that depend on migrant workers are likely to experience a shortage of personnel after the new measures are implemented.

In the point-based system, the government gives top priority to scientists, engineers, academics and graduates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, once again to the detriment of women due to gender disparities in those Professions.

"There is a great emphasis on wanting to attract scientists to the UK under the new system, but it is another well known fact that women are underrepresented in science," said Adrienne Yong, a law professor at the City of London Law School .

"That the United Kingdom will give a Ph.D. in the STEM subjects, 10 points more than the doctorates in other subjects already put women in a difficult situation," he said, "since there is already a problem with the students who study STEM subjects, much less continue with higher education at the specialty doctorate level. "

On Wednesday, the cabinet minister responsible for migration policy, Priti Patel, suggested that around eight million "economically inactive,quot; people in Britain could receive training to cover that shortage, but experts say many of those people are women who are already providing time care for children and families.

"It seems they just want us to cover poorly paid jobs, while men and foreigners will get the highest paid jobs," said Amy Pears, a mother of three who left her job as a professional caregiver and made a profit in 2015 because she couldn't Pay for child care. "My mother is disabled, so between her and the three children I have full hands."

The Women's Equality Party says that without a substantial government investment in the care of children and the elderly, women place themselves in a position where they simply cannot work.