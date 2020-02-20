Examining claims of the Nevada Democratic debate

%MINIFYHTMLe7c0cd84a38dec9a3526eedb6edead0411% %MINIFYHTMLe7c0cd84a38dec9a3526eedb6edead0412%

Six Democratic presidential candidates clashed in a lively debate in Las Vegas that first included billionaire Mike Bloomberg when President Donald Trump held a rally in Phoenix.

A look at how some of his claims on Wednesday compare to the facts:

MIKE BLOOMBERG, citing the work of his philanthropy with the Sierra Club: "We have already closed 304 of the 530 coal plants in the United States, and we have closed 80 of the 200 or 300 in Europe."

THE FACTS: You are mistakenly taking credit for bringing the US coal industry to its knees. UU.

The fall of the US coal industry UU. It is largely due to market forces, especially due to declines in natural gas and renewable energy prices that have made more expensive coal-fired power plants much less competitive for power companies. In fact, Bloomberg has contributed large sums to efforts to close coal plants and combat climate change, but in the context of an industry besieged on other fronts.

US coal production peaked in 2008, but since then it has steadily declined. This is due in large part to the boom in oil and gas production from the US shale. UU., Initiated under the Obama administration, which made natural gas much more abundant and cheaper, and the fall in wind and solar energy prices, partly due to the improvement of technology in the renewable sector .

The US Energy Information Administration. UU. He reaffirmed in a report in December the extent to which the market has moved away from coal.

___

BLOOMBERG, on the police policy of stopping and recording when I was mayor of New York: "What happened, however, was that it got out of control and when we discovered, I discovered, we were doing many, many, too many stops and searches, we cut 95% of them. "

THE FACTS: That is a distortion of how detention and registration decreased. That happened due to a court order, not because Bloomberg learned that it was being overused.

In Bloomberg's first 10 years in office, the number of stop and register actions increased by almost 600% since he took office in 2002, reaching a peak of almost 686,000 stops in 2011. That decreased to approximately 192,000 documented stops at 2013, his final year as mayor.

Bloomberg achieved its claim of a 95% cut by choosing the quarterly maximum point of 203,500 stops in the first quarter of 2012 and comparing that with the 12,485 stops in the last quarter of 2013.

The former mayor defended the practice even after leaving office at the end of 2013 and only apologized for it a few weeks before declaring his candidacy for president.

___

ELIZABETH WARREN: Buttigieg's health care plan is "a thin version of a plan."

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Your own proposal "is the plan that solves the problem."

THE FACTS: Warren, a Massachusetts senator, quickly rejects a plan that would cover virtually all U.S. citizens and legal residents.

An analysis of the health care review plans by the Urban Institute and the Commonwealth Fund found that an approach like the one advocated by Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would reduce the number of uninsured people from 32 million to less 7 million, mainly people without legal permission to be in the country.

Buttigieg's proposal introduces a new government-sponsored "public option,quot; plan that even people with employer-sponsored coverage could voluntarily join.

Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Ellen Knickmeyer and Amanda Seitz contributed to this report.